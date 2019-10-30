Home Business

Vodafone Idea ends in red, Airtel up amid telcos' financial bailout buzz

Its shares fell over 3 per cent on Tuesday after the company deferred the September quarter result announcement till November 14, due to the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue.

Published: 30th October 2019 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio.

Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio. (File Photos)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a highly volatile trade, shares of Vodafone Idea on Wednesday settled in the red after soaring 8.5 per cent in early deals amid reports that a government panel is being formed to work out a bailout package for the telecom sector.

Vodafone Idea stock closed at Rs 3.81 apiece, 1.04 per cent lower on the BSE. Intra-day, its shares zoomed 8.57 per cent to Rs 4.18 a unit. Buoyed by the reports, Bharti Airtel too saw its stock rise 2.31 per cent to close at Rs 368.25 apiece.

Its shares fell over 3 per cent on Tuesday after the company deferred the September quarter result announcement till November 14, due to the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue.

As the telecom sector stares at a massive payout following a Supreme Court order, the government has created a Committee of Secretaries (CoS) to work out a financial bailout package that may include lowering of spectrum charges as well as ending the era of free mobile phone calls and dirt cheap data.

The CoS has been asked to examine "all aspects" of "financial stress" faced by service providers such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea and suggest measures to mitigate them, sources in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said.

The panel, which will comprise secretaries to the ministries of finance, law, and telecom, has been asked to look at the demands of telecom service providers (TSPs) for deferment of payments they had promised for the spectrum won through auction as well as consider lowering airwave usage charge.

While older TSPs such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have been talking of financial stress ever since they faced intense competition from free voice and dirt-cheap data from newcomer Reliance Jio, the matter has assumed greater importance after the October 24 judgment of the Supreme Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
vodafone idea Bharti Airtel Reliance adjusted gross revenue AGR
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp