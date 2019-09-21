Home Business

Bullish Vivo unharmed by economic slowdown, lines up new launches

Speaking at the launch of the company’s latest offering, V17 Pro, Marya said Vivo is poised to grow faster than the industry, notwithstanding the slowdown, driven by budgeted smartphones.

Published: 21st September 2019 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

A poster showing Vivo V11 Pro (Photo | Twitter)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

Chinese handset maker Vivo is not too concerned about the current economic slowdown in the country; it expects growth to be in higher single digits till the rest of the year, on the back of new launches and an aggressive marketing strategy.

“In the first half of the year, the industry has grown by about 7-9 per cent. While there has been some kind of impact, it is still growing. We expect the same, going into the festive season. You will see the same trend to continue,” Vivo India director of Brand Strategy Nipun Marya told The Morning Standard. In comparison, IDC data showed that smartphone sales in India grew from a tad 5 per cent in 2016 (the demonetisation year) to 14 per cent each in 2017 and 2018.

Speaking at the launch of the company’s latest offering, V17 Pro, Marya said Vivo is poised to grow faster than the industry, notwithstanding the slowdown, driven by budgeted smartphones.

“We lined up six new products ahead of the festive season, some of which are already launched. We see the markets more skewed towards sub-Rs15,000 range of smartphones and the industry volumes will be driven by this price segment,” he said.

However, Marya added that Vivo is more focused on the Rs 20,000-30,000 price segment and that he believes this segment will drive values for all brands.

The BBK Electronics-owned company is on an expansion spree as it has already launched new smartphones under the new Z-series and the S-series, and is set to launch smartphones under the U-series next week ahead of the festive season.

The company has just finished its first phase of expansion, adding 8.4 million units to take the company’s total phone making capacity to 33.4 million annually. With the demand for smartphones set to increase significantly in the future, Vivo plans to invest another Rs 3,500 crore more to expand its manufacturing capacity in Greater Noida.

“This is the company’s third investment and will take its total commitment in manufacturing to about Rs 7,500 crore (nearly $1 billion), to happen in multiple phases,” Marya said.

Vivo saw 31.6% growth in Q2

As per the data from premier global market intelligence company IDC, Vivo, India’s third-largest brand after Xiaomi and Samsung, saw a strong year-on-year growth of 31.6 per cent in the second quarter of financial year 2018-19 to corner 15.1 per cent market share, up from 12.6 per cent share a year-ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VIVO India economy India Economy Slowdown Economic slowdown
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp