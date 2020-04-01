STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Exodus of migrant labourers throws FMCG supply chain into disarray

The shortage in our 125 third-party plants is even more severe since they are mostly located in smaller towns and labourers have migrated from there first.

Published: 01st April 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adding to the woes of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, who are grappling with panic buying and dwindling supplies of fresh stocks, the exodus of migrant labourers across various states has led to a tardy production of essentials. Companies said they are working at a critical 20-25 per cent workforce with their third-party manufacturing units taking the worst hit. “Even as the movement of trucks has improved, the shortage of manpower is making it difficult to run operations.

The shortage in our 125 third-party plants is even more severe since they are mostly located in smaller towns and labourers have migrated from there first. Unless there is clear statement from the government that the disease is under control, labourers are unlikely to come back,” said Mayank Shah, category head at Parle Products. Britannia Industries is also facing a similar labour crisis. “We are evaluating how we can operate with fewer number of people as most of our workmen have got back to their villages. We are operating at only about 25 per cent of strength,” said Britannia managing director Varun Berry.

The company has set a target of 50 per cent for this week although it might be a “lofty target” given the workers are not willing to return for the fear of the virus spread.Shahrukh Khan, executive director, operations at Dabur India said availability of raw material and packing material continues to be a challenge with the restricted movement of trucks and this is hampering quick start-up of production of essential products. “The key issue, however, is the availability of workers to run these operations,” he added. R S Sodhi, managing director and chairman, Amul concurred.

“While our products are getting delivered to distributors, the latter are unable to deliver due to an acute manpower shortage. Labour is a huge problem. Due to the COVID-19 scare, a lot of them have gone home. This problem will persist for a few more days.” Meanwhile, distributors are now telling retailers, including kirana stores to arrange their own logistics as they are either running on skeleton staff or are still awaiting clarity on distribution operations from local administration. “We were not prepared for a 21-day lockdown. Currently, I have stocks of cooking oil, atta, Maggi, pulses and besan in my go-down but no labourers to load products or any people to deliver them. If they (retailers) have their own transport and delivery personnel, they can come down and pick up the goods,” said a Delhi-based distributor requesting anonymity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FMCG chain migrant labourer migrant labourers exodus
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp