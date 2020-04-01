LPG prices cut by up to Rs 65 per cylinder; second cost reduction in two months 

By Online Desk

Amid nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders were cut by up to Rs 65 per cylinder, on Wednesday.

The price of the cooking gas dropped on the after the prices of crude oil prices fell over the last few weeks.

City Cost per cylinder Chennai Rs 761.5 Mumbai Rs 714.50 Delhi Rs 744 Kolkata Rs 774.5

Wednesday's rate reduction is the second time in the past two months.

On Monday, Indian Oil Corporation announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh if any of the personnel from its distributor team dies due to Covid-19 infection.

"As the threat of the Covid pandemic is applicable to all key personnel of distributors, it has been decided that, as a one-time special measure, in case of their death from Covid infection, an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be paid to the spouse of such personnel of the distributor," according to a circular from Sunil Mathur, the executive director in-charge of LPG distribution and marketing, to his counterparts in all the states.