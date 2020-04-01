STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LPG prices cut by up to Rs 65 per cylinder; second cost reduction in two months 

The price of the cooking gas dropped on the after the prices of crude oil prices fell over the last few weeks.

By Online Desk

Amid nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders were cut by up to Rs 65 per cylinder, on Wednesday.  

City Cost per cylinder 
Chennai Rs 761.5
Mumbai Rs 714.50
Delhi   Rs 744
Kolkata Rs 774.5

Wednesday's rate reduction is the second time in the past two months.

On Monday, Indian Oil Corporation announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh if any of the personnel from its distributor team dies due to Covid-19 infection.

"As the threat of the Covid pandemic is applicable to all key personnel of distributors, it has been decided that, as a one-time special measure, in case of their death from Covid infection, an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be paid to the spouse of such personnel of the distributor," according to a circular from Sunil Mathur, the executive director in-charge of LPG distribution and marketing, to his counterparts in all the states.

