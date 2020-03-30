STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: IOC offers Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to LPG distributor staff in case of death

In case, the spouse is not there, then payment is to be made to the next kin of the deceased, the circular read.

Published: 30th March 2020 01:01 PM

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indian Oil Corporation has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh if any of the personnel from its distributor team dies due to Covid-19 infection.

"As the threat of the Covid pandemic is applicable to all key personnel of distributors, it has been decided that, as a one-time special measure, in case of their death from Covid infection, an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be paid to the spouse of such personnel of the distributor," according to a circular from Sunil Mathur, the executive director in-charge of LPG distribution and marketing, to his counterparts in all the states.

In case, the spouse is not there, then payment is to be made to the next kin of the deceased, the circular added.

The circular dated March 28 also lists the LPG personnel at risk from the virus as show-room staff, godown-keepers, mechanics and delivery boys employed by the distributors.

These personnel are also required to attend duty during this crisis period to maintain uninterrupted LPG cylinder supplies across the country to all Indane customers, says the circular, a copy of which is with PTI.

It further said all LPG heads are responsible to maintain a database of certified list of all the mentioned personnel at each distributorship on its rolls as of March 25.

"This is only a gesture of goodwill in recognition of the services rendered by the said personnel in this trying time to serve the customers and fellow citizens," it noted.

