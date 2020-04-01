STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maruti Suzuki reports 16 per cent dip in total sales in 2019-20

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR in March 2020 stood at 15,988 units as compared to 16,826 units in the same month last year, down 5  per cent.

The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is seen on car parked outside a showroom (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday reported 16.1 per cent dip in total sales in 2019-20 at 15,63,297 units as slowdown and coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the auto sector.

The auto major had sold 18,62,449 units in 2018-19 financial year. Domestic sales during 2019-20 declined 16.7 per cent to 14,61,126 units as compared with 17,53,700 units in 2018-19, MSI said in a statement.

The company reported 47 per cent decline in total sales at 83,792 units in March, it added. It had sold 1,58,076 units in March 2019, MSI said in a statement. Domestic sales last month declined 46.4 per cent at 79,080 units as against 1,47,613 units in March 2019, it added.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR in March 2020 stood at 15,988 units as compared to 16,826 units in the same month last year, down 5  per cent.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, fell 50.9 per cent at 40,519 units as against 82,532 cars in March 2019.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 1,863 units as compared to 3,672 units earlier. Similarly, sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined 53.4 per cent at 11,904 units as compared to 25,563 in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports last month were down 55 per cent at 4,712 units as against 10,463 units in the corresponding period last year, the company said.

Maruti Suzuki
