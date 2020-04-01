STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mercedes-Benz to set up 1,500-bed temporary hospital in Pune for Covid-19 patients

Mercedes-Benz India has both its manufacturing facility and corporate office situated in Chakan industrial belt in Pune.

The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mercedes-Benz India announced on Wednesday it will set up in association with local authorities a temporary hospital with 1,500-bed isolation wards for coronavirua patients in Chakan in Pune.

Besides, its employees will voluntarily contribute one day's salary, the amount of which will be matched by the company towards contribution to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a release.

Mercedes-Benz India has both its manufacturing facility and corporate office situated in Chakan industrial belt in Pune.

"In the wake of the ongoing global health crisis caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, Mercedes-Benz India has decided to set up a temporary hospital with medical facilities and isolation wards for COVID-19 patients.

The newly developed medical facility in Mhalunge-Ingale village, Chakan Khed, will have isolation wards with a capacity to take care of 1,500 patients," the company said.

The facility is in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's (MHADA) housing area, which is newly built with 374 rooms, it said.

The German auto-maker said it will assist the Zila Parishad with all the necessary infrastructure including the medical equipment required to create a temporary OPD, infrastructure for stay, stretchers, wheel chairs, PPE kits, sanitisers, among others.

"In these challenging times, we are trying to support the local community and the local authorities.

The new medical facility will help support the local authorities and the people of the region with healthcare in the coming times, if the situation worsens. We hope for a steady recovery of the crisis and getting back to normalcy," said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Ben India.

According to the company, after easing of the COVID-19 condition, the medical equipment will be donated to the Civil Hospital of Khed, and the assets from isolation wards will be donated to the tribal youth hostels.

The company has also directly supported by donating ventilators to a hospital, it said, adding, "Mercedes-Benz India will also support 1,600 families from Khed and Viman Nagar area (a locality in Pune near the airport). The company will provide them dry ration and cleaning kits." This initiative will be executed through Mercedes-Benz India's existing partner NGOs, Shashwat Trust and Ashraya Initiatives for children and will secure the food and hygiene requirement for these families till the May.

