STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Layoffs, hiring freezes are the new normal as companies feel COVID-19 heat

While the shockwave was felt first by the likes of aviation, retail, tourism and hospitality, white-collar workers in the technology and other services sectors are now feeling the heat.

Published: 02nd April 2020 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

layoffs

layoffs

By Sesa Sen 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has hit virtually all industries hard, triggering a sharp pullback in hiring as well as a significant number of layoffs. While the shockwave was felt first by the likes of aviation, retail, tourism and hospitality, white-collar workers in the technology and other services sectors are now feeling the heat.

Data from staffing firm CIEL HR Services shows that hiring is down by 60 per cent across sectors. “Retail, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing and construction are among the worst hit as businesses shutter to contain the spread of COVID-19,” said its CEO Aditya Mishra.

Conversely, a surge of jobs are opening up with e-grocers, warehouses as well as the healthcare services industry hunting for employees to meet the increased demands caused by the virus. But most of these are temporary employment and for low wages, ergo they will not be able to offset the vast layoffs we are seeing at small businesses.

Headhunters say the actual job losses in the formal sector will be seen only in the middle of the April-June period since most companies aren’t resorting to immediate staff retrench given the sensitivity of the pandemic. Unemployment claims, however, have multiplied to reach an all-time high of 200 million in March which experts say will climb further.

“Our estimate shows unemployment has reached a level of 200 million in March, bigger than what was witnessed during the 2008-09 global financial crisis,” Mishra said, adding it could recover gradually over the next 8-10 weeks till June if the nationwide lockdown is lifted on April 15.

According to technology consulting firm Zinnov, 45 per cent of multinationals present in India, also known as Global In-house Centers (GICs) have paused all further hiring. Currently, there are 1,200 GICs in India generating revenue of $28 billion annually and employing close to a million people.

The IT/ITes sector has also seen a 40 per cent drop in hiring across all levels with many placing some of their existing staff on furlough.

Even CXO level hiring -- typically, the last in the list to face the axe as companies can't hold off hiring for critical roles such as operations and finance -- has been put on hold. “Senior-level hiring, which is considered as critical hiring and usually remains insulated from various factors, is set to be delayed by at least a quarter,” said Kamal Karanth, a co-founder of staffing solutions provider Xpheno.

“At least ten clients scheduled to fly from the US and Germany to meet CXO candidates in March had to cancel travel plans, putting hiring on the back-burner. While only two of these firms have turned to video calls, they want to close the search only after face-to-face meetings,” said the managing partner of a hiring firm, requesting anonymity.

In terms of campus hires, too, the date of joining has been delayed for those expected to join in April, said Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice-president of TeamLease Services. “Keeping financial prudence in mind, organisations are not willing to invest in high-cost resources till they have more clarity on the way forward,” she added.

Meanwhile, experts argue that economic downturns bring about increased levels of labour-replacing automation, which is already an existential threat to many jobs. “Put simply, any coronavirus-related recession, due to its width and scale, could also mean more robots and fewer jobs in the coming days,” said Saundarya Rajesh, Founder – President, AVTAR Group.

While all are equally vulnerable, the robot revolution will be worse for women in particular as about 65 per cent of female workers are engaged in low-skilled jobs and their roles could become redundant, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Layoffs Indian economy
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Chennai corporation staff risks their lives to keep you safe
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp