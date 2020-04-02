STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

LinkedIn offers free job postings to accelerate hiring for critical roles to fight COVID-19

LinkedIn will help job seekers with the right skills to quickly find open roles by promoting them on its jobs page.

Published: 02nd April 2020 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Global professional network LinkedIn on Thursday said it will offer free job postings to companies in healthcare, supermarket, warehousing, freight delivery and disaster relief nonprofits to accelerate the hiring process for critical roles to fight COVID-19.

LinkedIn will be offering companies in healthcare (including medical device, medical practice and mental health care), supermarket, warehousing and freight delivery, as well as disaster relief non-profits the ability to post jobs for free on the platform from April 1 to June 30, to find and hire people needed to fill these mission critical roles.

LinkedIn will help job seekers with the right skills to quickly find open roles by promoting them on its jobs page.

Moreover, in order to help support its healthcare staffing customers, LinkedIn is offering access to 'LinkedIn Talent Insights' for three months to give our customers real-time data and insights to identify critical healthcare professionals efficiently.

Besides, LinkedIn has expanded its 'Recruiting For Good' programme to deploy its own team of recruiters to help source and screen talent for organisations on the front lines so that these organisations can fill urgent paid and volunteer positions.

"Everyday we are hearing heroic stories of how those on the frontlines are working around the clock to protect the public. It's clear, however, that more help is needed to fill the most urgent open roles."

"That is why we are bolstering our efforts to help accelerate the hiring of people with relevant skills that are most needed in India right now," Ruchee Anand, Director of Talent and Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn said.

Anand further noted that "we are committed to continuing to identify new ways in which we can support the fight against this global pandemic."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus LinkedIn Job Hiring
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp