STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

JSPL FY20 crude steel output grows 12 per cent to 8.17 MT

In 2018-19 fiscal, the consolidated steel production of the company stood at 7.30 MT, while, sales were at 7.22 MT, JSPL said in a statement.

Published: 03rd April 2020 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd

Jindal Steel and Power (Photo | Bloomberg)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Friday said its annual crude steel production and sales figure for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 stood at 8.17 million tonne (MT) and 7.92 MT, respectively.

In 2018-19 fiscal, the consolidated steel production of the company stood at 7.30 MT, while, sales were at 7.22 MT, JSPL said in a statement.

According to JSPL, this is the "highest annual crude steel production and sales figure". During fiscal year 2019-20, JSPL registered a growth of 12 per cent in output, while the sales have registered a rise of 10 per cent.

In Oman, the company's subsidiary Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel (JSIS), produced 1.87 MT steel, up 9 per cent, and sales were at 1.88 MT, higher by 4 per cent. The company further said it operates the country's only private sector rail mill at Raigarh plant.

The rail mill has clocked record production of 5.7 lakh tonne during financial year 2019-20. The plate mill in Raigarh has also achieved ever highest production at 9.47 lakh tonnes during the FY20, it said.

"India's largest blast furnace at Angul continues to produce more than 10,000 tonne/day of hot metal. Oman operation has also shown an incredible performance. The EAF (electric arc furnace) in Oman has produced 2,02,110 tonnes of steel in one month, which is again a record for the plant," JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jindal Steel JSPL
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Chennai corporation staff risks their lives to keep you safe
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp