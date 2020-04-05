STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: Coal India arms set up 1,509 isolation beds in eight states

The eight coal-bearing states are Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Assam.

Published: 05th April 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Coal India

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned CIL's subsidiaries have set up 1,509 isolation beds in eight states in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.

The eight coal-bearing states are Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Assam.

Of the 1509 beds, Coal India arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) has set up a maximum of 664 beds at its hospitals in places like Bhubaneswar, Angul, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh in the state of Odisha.

Besides, Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) has come up with 200 isolation beds in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) has set up 100 beds, Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) 180 beds, Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) 144 beds, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SEC) 132 beds, Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) 75 beds and North Eastern Coalfields Ltd (NECL) 14 beds.

The subsidiaries have also distributed more than 3.3 lakh face masks to people in and around the coal mines, the official added.

ECL has distributed the maximum 76,367 masks, followed by NCL (66,847), SECL (64,536) and WCL (52,613), among others.

  CIL had earlier pledged Rs 220 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

CIL accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal output.

The PSU has taken various initiatives to continue the dry fuel supply to various sectors, including power, during the lockdown period.

The measures include extending the time for coal lifting and making payments and relaxing penalty against defaulters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coal India Coronavirus Coal India isolation beds
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp