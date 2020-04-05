STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Data consumption in rural area jumped nearly 100 per cent within a month: CSC CEO

CSC e-Governance Services India, which holds licence for providing internet services, recorded an increase in data consumption to 4.7 terabyte (TB) as on March 30 from 2.7 TB on March 10.

Published: 05th April 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

WiFi

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Data consumption in rural India on the network of CSC SPV jumped nearly 100 per cent within a month - especially during the lockdown period, a top official of the entity said on Sunday.

CSC e-Governance Services India, which holds licence for providing internet services, recorded an increase in data consumption to 4.7 terabyte (TB) as on March 30 from 2.7 TB on March 10.

"Based on the growth trend, data consumption on the CSC SPV network is estimated to have increased by close to 100 per cent till date," CSC SPV CEO Dinesh Tyagi told PTI.

He said that a major spike in data consumption has been recorded since the time lockdown started.

"Beside the surge of data consumption in rural areas, there has been a high demand of FTTH (Fiber to Home).

In the month of March 20, more than 3 lakh subscribers registered across 50,000 Gram Panchayats for FTTH," Tyagi said.

CSC also provides wifi hotspot in around 25,000 gram panchayats in the name of CSC Wi-fi Choupal services.

ALSO READ | Rupee depreciation may raise cost of imported telecom gear, push up capital expenditure: Report

According to the CSC data, Wi-Fi Choupal has more than 12 lakh registered subscribers who use this as a supplement to their mobile connection.

"This clearly indicates the high appetite of internet data in rural areas, which in future can be pivotal in bridging Digital Divide and If nurtured with regular organic feed of educational and informational content rural India can be Digitally Empowered and Transformed," Tyagi noted.

There are more than 60 crore internet users in India and out of this about 29 crore are in rural areas.

The government is implementing BharatNet project with a view to provide broadband facility to every rural household and has roped in CSC SPV, an organisation under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, to operate , manage and support BharatNet at the panchayat level.

As of now over one lakh panchayats have been enabled to provide broadband services under the BharatNet project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharatnet CSC India wifi India data consumption India internet pattern
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp