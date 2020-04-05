STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IMF to open USD 1 trillion war chest to aid fight against the coronavirus

Covid-19 crisis has brought the global economy to a standstill and plunged the whole world into recession that would be worse than the 2008 financial crisis, IMF said

Published: 05th April 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

IMF

The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  More than 90 countries have sought emergency funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, according its MD Kristalina Georgieva. The 189-member-nation multilateral agency has indicated that it will put to use its $1 trillion war chest to help countries cope up with the ensuing crisis. Stating that emerging markets and developing economies have been hit hard by Covid-19, Georgieva said that about $90 billion investments have already flowed out of these markets, far more than during the financial crisis. The IMF has begun disbursing funds to requesting countries, including Rwanda, with requests from two additional African nations to be reviewed, she added.

“This is, in my lifetime, humanity’s darkest hour — a big threat to the whole world — and it requires us to stand tall, be united and protect the most vulnerable of our fellow citizens,” Georgieva said in a video interaction with media late Friday. “This is a crisis like no other. We have witnessed the world economy coming to a standstill. We are now in recession. It is way worse than the global financial crisis of 2008- 09,” she said. On Friday, the IMF and the World Health Organisation called for an emergency aid to strengthen health systems, pay doctors and nurses, and buy protective gear.

They urged advanced economies to step up their efforts to help emerging markets and developing countries survive the economic and health impact. Over 1 million have been infected with Covid-19 globally, and more than 53,000 have died as per latest estimates. Even though central banks and finance ministers have taken bold steps to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and stabilise markets, more work is needed to keep liquidity flowing among emerging markets and outside.

To that end, she urged central banks and particularly the US Federal Reserve to continue offering swap lines to emerging economies. Also, the IMF’s board will meet soon to review a proposal to create a short-term liquidity line to help provide funds to countries facing problems. Meanwhile, World Bank President David Malpass in a separate note said that beyond the health impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, they were expecting a major global recession. “We intend to respond forcefully and massively with support programmes, especially for poor countries,” Malpass said, adding that he planned to speak soon with the leaders of Ethiopia, Kenya and other countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IMF coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp