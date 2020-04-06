STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: Airtel Payments Bank ties up with Bharti AXA General Insurance for health insurance plans

Published: 06th April 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank

By PTI

MUMBAI: Airtel Payments Bank on Monday said it has partnered with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer health insurance plans to provide cover and give financial protection against COVID-19.

Under the tie-up, the companies are offering two health insurance plans -- Bharti AXA Group Health Assure which offers lump sum benefit of Rs 25,000 and Group Hospital Cash which provides daily benefit starting Rs 500 per day -- to provide protection against COVID-19.

With no pre-medical check-up required, both the products are currently available for savings bank account customers of Airtel Payments Bank who are not suffering from COVID-19 or its symptoms.

"With our technology platform and deep distribution reach, we will be immediately able to offer this product to millions of customers at this hour of need," Airtel Payments Bank Managing Director and CEO Anubrata Biswas said in a statement.

Bharti AXA General Insurance Managing Director and CEO Sanjeev Srinivasan said, "We believe that ensuring a safety net against the financial repercussions of COVID-19 or any disease is just as important as exercising precautions against it.

" Bharti AXA Group Health Assure comes with a fixed cover offering 100 per cent sum insured as a lump sum, if the policy holder is diagnosed positive or gets quarantined in a government hospital or military facility/establishment.

In case, the policy holder is diagnosed negative after being quarantined for at least 14 days in a government hospital or military facility/establishment, he or she will be entitled to 50 per cent of the sum insured.

The policy offers protection for COVID-19 from day one of the purchase and can be purchased at a price of Rs 499 (including GST) for fixed sum insured of Rs 25,000.

Group Hospital Cash policy provides per day fixed allowance on hospitalisation with enhanced ICU cash.

Under this policy, depending on the plan, a customer is entitled to a fixed per day benefit of Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 paid for each day of hospitalisation, up to maximum for 10 days.

This benefit doubles, if the policy holder is treated in ICU, the release said. The validity period of these policies is restricted to one year and will be issued on individual name basis only.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Airtel Payments Bank Bharti AXA COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp