STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Housing sales drop 29 per cent in January-March; unsold stock touches Rs 3.65 lakh cr amid lockdown

The first quarter of 2020 witnessed an increase in unsold inventory as launches outpaced sales by a significant margin.

Published: 07th April 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

flats-housing-colonies

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Housing sales fell 29 per cent during January-March period across seven major cities to 27,451 units while the value of unsold inventories swelled to Rs 3.65 lakh crore as buyers postponed their buying decisions amid COVID-19 outbreak, according to JLL.

The sale of residential units decreased by 29 per cent to 27,451 units in the Q1 of 2020 calendar year as against 38,628 units in the year-ago period.

"The economic slowdown aggravated by the ongoing health crisis is manifesting itself in the form of a hit to sales with buyers postponing their purchase decisions," JLL India said in its quarterly report.

This was the second largest dip in residential sales in the last five years, after Q1 2017, when the market witnessed a 37 per cent fall in sales due to demonetisation, it added.

The sales declined in all the seven major cities. Bengaluru saw the maximum fall of 52 per cent at 4,186 units. Housing sales in Mumbai declined 19 per cent to 6,857 units, while Chennai recorded an 8 per cent fall at 2,453 units.

Delhi-NCR and Pune recorded 18 per cent dip at 5,941 units and 3,728 units, respectively. Residential sales in Kolkata dropped 35 per cent to 1,259 units while 41 per cent fall was seen in Hyderabad at 3,027 units.

The first quarter of 2020 witnessed an increase in unsold inventory as launches outpaced sales by a significant margin.

New launches were up by 3 per cent at 40,574 units. Unsold inventory increased from 4,42,228 units in Q4 2019 to 4,55,351 units in Q1 2020.

Moreover, Mumbai surpassed Delhi-NCR to become the market with the maximum quantum as well as value of unsold inventory.

Across the top seven cities, developers are sitting on an unsold inventory worth Rs 3,65,100 crore at the end of March 2020.

Mumbai has unsold stock of Rs 1,37,900 crore, while NCR has 81,300 crore and Bengaluru 64,000 crore.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to weaken the GDP growth, which is seen falling below 5 per cent in FY 19-20 and potentially reaching 2008-09 levels in FY 20-21, said Ramesh Nair, CEO & Country Head, JLL India.

"However, the residential real estate market appears to be at an advantageous position today as compared to the global financial crisis, led by a series of structural reforms by the government in the past five-to-six years," Nair said.

"When the COVID-19 scenario stabilises, factors such as better-priced deals, enhanced the financial health of banks and greater demand from end users will aid in improving buyer sentiment. Sales are expected to regain some traction towards the end of 2020 supported by the festive season during that period," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Housing sales
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp