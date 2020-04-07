STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex zooms over 2,000 points, Nifty above 8,700 levels on positive global cues

Despite concerns over rising coronavirus cases in the country, domestic equities took positive cues from global stocks and turned positive, traders said.

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By Online Desk

Domestic equity indices surged over 2,000 points, on Tuesday's afternoon session, tracking firm global cues. The stock markets resumed trading after a three-day gap.

The benchmark BSE jumped over 2,198.85 points or 8.02 per cent at 29,801.23 while Nifty spiked 7.7 per cent at 8,705.50.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul rallied up to 2 per cent on Tuesday. Benchmark exchanges on Wall Street ended over 7 per cent in overnight trade. 

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.66 per cent to USD 33.93 per barrel on fresh hopes an OPEC-led meeting this week will reach an agreement to reduce oversupply and shore up the market.

