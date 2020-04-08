STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus: Centre mulls cutting down on non-essential expenditure announced in budget

'This is an extraordinary situation and given the fact that there was already slowdown, the government is spending the money judiciously.'

Published: 08th April 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government, which is reviewing the economic cost of the lockdown imposed to contain spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, is considering cutting down on the non-essential expenditure announced in the latest budget.

“This is an extraordinary situation and given the fact that there was already slowdown, the government is spending the money judiciously. So, there will be cutting some of the non-essential expenditure announced in the budget, which can wait till next year,” a senior finance ministry official told TNIE.

The official added that the government is keeping a close watch over the situation and will soon hold a high-level meeting with officials from the finance ministry, Prime Minister’s Office and representatives from key ministries.

“This is time to recalibrate the resources and to use them judiciously. A meeting is likely to take place before April 15, where the ministries will have to suggest the items that are non-essential and can be pushed for a later period,” the official added.

The finance ministry is already working on a second relief package for the Indian economy hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak and the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.
It has already announced a slew of measures, including Rs 1.70 lakh crore relief package in the form of food grains and cash transfers for the poor and vulnerable sections.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Monday approved a 30 per cent reduction in salary and allowances of the Members of Parliament for one year.

Also, the President, Vice-President and the governors have voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a concerted effort to aid the fight to contain the deadly virus.
The government has also decided to suspend the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), and the funds will be directed towards improving medical infrastructure. An MP gets `5 crore every year as part of the MPLADS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
centre COVID19
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp