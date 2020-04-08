STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
L&T wins 'large' contract from Indian Oil for capacity expansion at Barauni Refinery

Though the company did not specify the exact amount of the contract, as per its specification it ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

Larsen and Toubro

Larsen and Toubro (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday said it has won a 'large' contract from the Indian Oil Corporation for conducting capacity expansion of IOC's Barauni Refinery, in Bihar.

The project won by company arm L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering involves engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning for 9 million tonne per annum (MTPA) Atmospheric & Vacuum Distillation Unit.

ALSO READ: Larsen & Toubro wins 'large' contract from Indian Army for advanced IT-enabled network

"The EPCC contract is for setting up a new 9 MTPA Atmospheric & Vacuum Distillation Unit (AVU) and allied facilities (EPCC-1 Package) for Barauni Refinery Capacity Expansion Project at IOCL's Barauni Refinery, Bihar. The capacity of Barauni Refinery is being augmented from current installed capacity of 6 MTPA to 9 MTPA," the company said in a statement.

Awarded through an international competitive bidding on Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) basis, the contract demonstrates IOCL's trust on L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering's capability to deliver complex process plants to a challenging schedule with excellent safety and quality, the company said.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering is already executing a similar EPCC Project of 9 MTPA project for HPCL Visakh Refinery as a part of Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project.

Organized under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and engineering services verticals, LTHE delivers 'design to build' engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries.

