STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Consumer electronics industry sales may fall 50 per cent in Q1 due to lockdown: Panasonic

It would take at least three more months for the appliances market to get back to normal.

Published: 09th April 2020 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Television, tv

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Appliances and consumer electronics industry may see 50 per cent decline in sales in April-June due to the lockdown, but a recovery is expected in the second quarter when festive sales begin, a top official of Panasonic India said.

Having suffered an unprecedented sales decline of 6-7 per cent in 2019-20, the industry will be up against challenges in both supply and demand sides due to the coronavirus pandemic, Panasonic India and South Asia President and CEO Manish Sharma told PTI.

"Demand in Q1 might be half of which it should be. In April, it may be only 25 to 30 per cent of the normal demand. While in the month of May, it would be half of the normal demand," he said.

It would take at least three more months for the appliances market to get back to normal, Sharma added.

"That's how Panasonic is preparing for itself. The market demand would shape up and we are looking at Diwali, for the situation to normalise," he said.

Commenting on the impact of the ongoing lockdown, he said in March there was a decline of 35 per cent in sales, which in turn had a huge impact on annual sales. The impact on annual demand was that it dropped by "6 to 7 per cent, which is quite unprecedented", Sharma added.

On the recovery path, Sharma said the industry is going to face challenges "not only on supply side but also on demand side" after the lockdown.

Before the lockdown, in February and March , the appliances and consumer electronics industry was already facing shortage of components, which are primarily imported from China, thus impacting production.

Sharma said the initial indicators from China started becoming visible from February onwards and that time it was more on the supply side.

"However, China slowly resumed operations by the first week of March and almost 50 to 60 per cent capacity was in operation and then we started to face lockdown," he said.

March is the month, when the sale of cooling products as airconditioners and refrigerators, which are necessary items, starts and in April-May it is on peak, Sharma added.

"There is a huge impact for Panasonic and the entire industry," Sharma said adding as per industry estimated most of companies have done only 30 to 40 per cent of their targets in March.

Seeking government support, he said taxes on consumer durables should be reduced to bring it into lower GST slabs to make it more affordable at a time, when people are expected to curtail discretionary spends after lockdown.

"When people would have lesser income, this essentially means that we have to make our products more affordable with a lower rate of GST for airconditioner and TV," he said.

Sharma also suggested that the industry should ensure more component manufacturing activities in the country to ensure smooth supply and demand.

Sharma, who is also heading the Electronic & White Goods Manufacturing Committee of FICCI said it is already discussing with various stakeholders on phased manufacturing plans on components such as PCB, compressors etc.

The government is also supporting the industry, which under the new scheme has announced up to 6 per cent subsidy on the total output.

"I expect that such schemes would encourage the manufacturing of backward integration of components of our industry, which is long due," he said.

Last month, the government approved production-linked incentives worth Rs 40,995 crore for electronics manufacturing companies.

Under the scheme, electronic manufacturing companies will get an incentive of 4-6 per cent on incremental sales (over base year) of goods manufactured in India and covered under target segments, to eligible companies over a period of next 5 years.

When asked whether sale from e-commerce channels is going to increase in the appliances segment, he said for the initial week after lockdown it would rise as people would skip visit stores, but gradually offline would bounce back.

"When it comes to appliances, for a few weeks, there would be a surge in the sale (online) which will happen immediately once the lockdown is over. This may be for a couple of weeks but then the kind of emotion which we have and the touch and feel factor, which we are used to for our purchase decisions, specially in semi urban and rural areas, it will still be again offline," Sharma said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Panasonic
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'Doctors are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp