STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Paytm provides free access to national, regional e-newspapers

The service currently is available on android and will soon be introduced for IoS as well, the statement said.

Published: 09th April 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Paytm

Paytm (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

Digital payments and financial services platform Paytm on Thursday said it now provides free access to e-newspapers of various national and regional media publications on its app.

This new launch is part of the company initiative to provide a direct channel of authentic news to fellow Indians on COVID-19 and other matters, Paytm said in a statement here.

The service currently is available on android and will soon be introduced for IoS as well, the statement said.

Paytm has launched free e-newspapers of Dainik Bhaskar (Jabalpur Group), Amar Ujala, Dainik Jagran INext, Punjab Kesari, Mail Today, Mid Day, Jagbani, Navodaya Times, Financial Express, Indian Express, Loksatta among others on its app.

The company is also in conversation with other leading financial and daily newspapers for integration, which will be live soon.

"This is our earnest attempt to make news accessible to people while they stay at home. We want to ensure that even during lockdown the lives of fellow Indians are as normal as ever," Paytm senior vice president Amit Veer said.

Veer further said "now our fellow countrymen can read verified and authentic information from leading publications in the country in a single app with no hassle of paying or managing multiple logins."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paytm Coronavirus COVID19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'Doctors are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp