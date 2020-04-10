STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amid pandemic, fake news a challenge for forces in Kashmir

'It is not difficult to understand that rumour mongering in times like this is not only a penal offence, but a crime against the society at large', said a top intelligence officer.

Published: 10th April 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: While the entire administration, including the security forces are fighting the oronavirus pandemic in Kashmir, anti-social elements continue to indulge in spreading rumour and fake news.

"Doing such mischief would not help the society since the main objective of rumour mongering is to create a law and order situation by stoking passions. Such anti-social activities only compound the problems of the common man.

"We believe the main purpose of the rumour mongers is to distract the attention of the security forces from doing anti-pandemic duties."

"It is not difficult to understand that rumour mongering in times like this is not only a penal offence, but a crime against the society at large", said a top intelligence officer.

Rumour has always moved ahead of the genuine news in this landlocked Valley where people in days bygone believed that the world ends at the Pir Panjal mountains.

The latest addition to this by the incorrigible rumour spreaders is that the Supreme Court has advised the government to restore 4G Internet in J&K within 24 hours.

A fake document circulated through social media websites reads almost like a genuine order issued by the registry of the apex court.

The profiles of the petitions, respondents and the officials of the court have been copied and instead of the actual direction of the court that issued notice to the respondents, the fake order speaks of 4G restoration within 24 hours.

The cyber cell of local police has registered a case in this incident and senior officials told IANS that the IP identities, etc. of the rumour mongers have been traced.

"Arrests would soon be made to book the culprits who are disregarding the hard times the country is presently going through", a senior police officer said.

Even earlier to Thursday's fake order, fraudsters had thrice circulated fake orders those attributed restoration of 4G Internet to an order purportedly issued by the UT's home department.

Authorities had to deny repeatedly that such orders ever existed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kashmir Fake news Coronavrus Pandemic COVID19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp