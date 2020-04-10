STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Grocery delivery platform Milkbasket launches senior citizens helpline

Significant number of senior citizens are living alone as their kids are away in other cities/countries for jobs and studies.

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Grocery delivery platform Milkbasket on Friday said it has launched a helpline for senior citizens to assist them with deliveries in cities like Gurugram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The service - which will be available in Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad will assist senior citizens with phone ordering for at-home delivery of groceries and other daily essentials, a statement said.

It added that a significant number of senior citizens are living alone as their kids are away in other cities/countries for jobs and studies.

"They are at significantly higher risk during this pandemic and this service is to ensure that they don't have to leave the comfort and safety of their home for essential groceries during the coronavirus lockdown," it said.

In contrast to its daily delivery model, this service will provide bulk delivery of groceries to individuals or a group of houses.

This is a further extension of milkbasketBulk, the company's bulk delivery services that was launched last week.

"Numerous customer requests made us realise that senior citizens need special measures to adapt to contactless grocery deliveries.

They may not be comfortable searching and ordering groceries on phone or computer and so we have enabled call/ WhatsApp ordering for them in all the cities we operate in," Milkbasket co-founder and CEO Anant Goel said.

Milkbasket caters to 2,000 communities daily and another 1,500 communities through its bulk delivery model.

The Senior Citizens helpline will cater to all eligible households in these communities and many other parts of the city.

