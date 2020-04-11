STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cooking oil production down 40 per cent amid lockdown: Adani Wilmar

The company, which has around 25 processing plants across various states, is transporting cooking oils through trucks as more labourers are required to move goods through railways.

A shopper wearing a face mask browses an aisle of cooking oil in a supermarket in Beijing.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Adani Wilmar, which sells edible oils under the Fortune brand, on Saturday said production of cooking oils has declined by 40 per cent due to labour shortage in the current lockdown, resulting in tight supplies of the essential commodity.

Sales of cooking oils too have fallen 25 per cent with closure of all hotels, restaurants and cafeterias because of the lockdown to control Covid-19, said Angshu Mallick, deputy CEO of Adani Wilmar.

In the packaged edible oil segment, Adani Wilmar is a market leader with over 20 per cent share. "We used to process and produce around 8,000 tonnes of edible oil per day. The production level has come down by 40 per cent because of the labour shortage," Mallick told PTI.

He said a large number of migrant labourers have gone back to their hometowns, while locals are not willing to work because of fear of getting infected from this disease.

The company, which has around 25 processing plants across various states, is transporting cooking oils through trucks as more labourers are required to move goods through railways.

"Demand has also come down by 25 per cent," Mallick said, adding the supply situation would remain tight as production has fallen more than the demand.

Asked about the price situation, he said the company has not increased the retail prices after lockdown, although the labour and freight costs have increased.

Malilick said the imports of edible oil are happening smoothly and the global commodity prices are stable.

He further said the harvesting of mustard crop will gain momentum from next week in states like Rajasthan, boosting domestic output.

On demand for other food items under the Fortune brand, Malick said sales of branded wheat flour, broken basmati, pulses, besan (gram flour) and soyabean chunks have risen sharply.

In view of the lockdown, Adani Wilmar has partnered with Swiggy for home deliveries of its food items.

The country's total edible oil demand is 230 lakh tonnes annually, which is largely met through imports. India's total vegetable oil (edible and non-edible) imports increased 3.5 per cent to 155.5 lakh tonnes in the 2018-19 marketing year (November-October).

While shipments of edible oil increased to 149.13 lakh tonnes in the 2018-19 marketing year from 145.16 lakh tonnes in the previous year, the imports of non-edible oil grew to 6,36,159 tonnes from 5,09,748 tonnes during the period under review.

During the November 2019 to February 2020 period of the current oil year, imports have fallen by 6.1 per cent to 45,63,791 tonnes, compared to 48,62,849 tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

