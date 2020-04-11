STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Fake, says Ratan Tata after COVID-19 quote attributed to him goes viral

"I do not know much about these experts. But I know for sure that they do not know anything about the value of human motivation and determined efforts," the quote read.

Published: 11th April 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Ratan Tata (File photo | Reuters)

By Online Desk

As the country is struggling to fight the coronavirus pandemic, several miscreants have used this as an opportunity to spread rumours, fake news, untrue 'facts' and false quotes on social media platforms.

Despite the government's effort to curb the spread of fake news, it has proven to be increasingly difficult to get hold of those behind it. 

Top industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Tata was forced to intervene after a quote attributed to him went viral. Tata took to Twitter to clarify that the quote about the impact of the novel coronavirus on the Indian economy was fake. 

The 82-year-old philanthropist shared an image of the quote on Twitter and wrote: "This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care."

The quote, which was attributed to Tata, criticised ‘experts’ who predicted the ‘downfall of the Indian economy’.  The quote read: “I do not know much about these experts. But I know for sure that they do not know anything about the value of human motivation and determined efforts.”

Meanwhile, Tata has donated Rs 500 crore for the fight against COVID-19, while Tata Sons donated an additional Rs 1,000 crore separately. 

On March 28, Tata tweeted that he has committed Rs 500 crore for the development of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline medical staff,  ventilators, testing kits and modular treatment facilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ratan Tata Coronavirus COVID19 fake news economic impact
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp