STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Kerala's cashew industry is on the brink of collapse due to lockdown

The Cashew Industry Protection Council (CIPC) in their letter to the Prime Minister has pointed out that of the 10,000 MT of cashew that Japan imports, Kerala's share is around 8000 MT.

Published: 11th April 2020 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

cashew

Image used for representational purposes only.

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Already reeling under various issues, the cashew industry in Kerala is on the verge of a total collapse due to the ongoing lockdown.

The cashew industry has sought the immediate intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking help to export nuts to the US, Japan and the Middle East.

The Cashew Industry Protection Council (CIPC) in their letter to the Prime Minister has pointed out that of the 10,000 MT of cashew that Japan imports, Kerala's share is around 8000 MT.

"We seek your immediate intervention to lift the export curbs. If we are not able to do it, then we will be losing these markets to other countries like China, Vietnam. Another issue on which we want your intervention is - Kerala is always dependent on raw cashew nuts from African countries like Ivory Coast and Ghana. Following the lockdown, the import of these nuts is not happening and if it does not happen, the industry will be wiped out, as investments have been made for procurement," said the CIPC.

They also pointed out that in Kerala for the past four years, the industry has been having a hand to mouth existence and most of the companies here are going through tough times and are getting recovery notices from the banks.

"We seek a moratorium of one year for all the cashew companies which are in the red, if not, the industry will perish forever in Kerala," pointed out the CIPC.

Kerala stands fifth in cashew production contributing 11.17 per cent of the total production of cashew in the country.

But figures tell the real tale as the cashew business in Kerala has reached an all time low when it saw the total cashew production fall from 35820 MT in 2009-10 to 15640 MT in 2018-19 and the area under cultivation dwindled from 48970 hectares to 38780 hectares during the same period, leaving Kerala cashew workers dependent on kernels from abroad.

On account of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kerala government has announced a temporary relief of Rs 1000 for each of the thousands of cashew workers besides free ration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cashew industry Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp