STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Myntra partners Wildcraft to offer protective masks

The masks are built for protection and comfort and fit a wide range of face shapes and sizes.

Published: 11th April 2020 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

A worker stitches face masks during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic at a private manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Srinagar Monday April 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Fashion and lifestyle retailer Myntra has partnered outdoor gear-maker Wildcraft to offer high quality personal protective masks on its platform.

As part of its commitment to serve customers during the current COVID-19 scenario and enable people to stay safe, the company will provide access to protective equipment during the nationwide lockdown.

To cater to the ensuing shortage of protective masks across the country and restricted access during the lockdown, Myntra will collaborate with Wildcraft on the same. The e-commerce platform's strong delivery network and wide reach will enable the company to deliver masks to customers within the safety of their homes.

Wildcraft HYPASHIELD protection mask - offers a - three layered filtration system for three types of particles. The outer layer is engineered to filter coarser dust particles, while the middle layer offers anti-bacterial, government- approved lab-certified filtration efficiency, along with splash resistance to prevent droplet penetration. The innermost layer, made of super soft fabric, is closest to skin and offers moisture management with an anti-bacterial finish.

The masks are built for protection and comfort and fit a wide range of face shapes and sizes. They adhere to the highest standards of quality and safety and are washable and hence, reusable leading to a significant reduction in per-usage cost as well as making them environment-friendly. These special masks are available in packs of 3, 5 and 7 and are priced at Rs 200 a piece.

Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, "We are thankful to the government for their support and proud to serve the nation in the fight against COVID -19 by providing our customers access to essential protective items right at their doorsteps and enabling them to stay safe indoors."

Siddharth Sood & Gaurav Dublish, Founders - Wildcraft, said, "It is an opportunity to serve the nation and its citizens in parallel. We plan to step into the Personal Protective Gear (PPG) segment with a set of products under the HYPASHIELD umbrella meant to keep civilians, security, delivery, students, and medical personnel etc., protected in the long run. Apart from masks, we have safety overalls, sleeping bags, safety kits in the development pipeline."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Myntra Wildcraft
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp