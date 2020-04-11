STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Oil exporters set to cut output as Mexico wrinkle is ironed out

According to oil market analysts, this should help crude oil prices gain some value while reducing the strain on already overloaded global oil storage facilities.

Published: 11th April 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Plummeting crude oil prices are finally set to receive some support with the OPEC+ group of oil exporters agreeing to a record 10 million barrels per day output cut to prop up demand. While Mexico’s reluctance to sign on to the agreement put a spanner in the works during the late night meeting on Thursday, the country’s President announced on Friday that he has now agreed to an output cut deal with US President Donald Trump.

According to oil market analysts, this should help crude oil prices gain some value while reducing the strain on already overloaded global oil storage facilities. The brief but impactful price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, combined with the demand destruction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, has sent crude oil prices to multi-decade lows over the past few weeks.

Brent crude prices fell to as low as $22.76 a barrel in March before recovering to above $30 a barrel as hopes for an OPEC+ deal and a rapprochement between Russia and Saudi Arabia rose. Brent crude closed the week at $31.48 per barrel.

During Thursday’s virtual meeting between the world’s oil exporters, Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to effect supply cuts but were stymied by Mexico, which refused to agree to cut its production by the called-for 400,000 barrels a day under the proposed deal.

On Friday, however, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said he had agreed with Trump that the United States will compensate what Mexico cannot add to the proposed cuts.

According to Obrador, Mexico will cut its oil production by 100,000 barrels per day from its current level of 1.7 million barrels a day and the US will expand its output cut by another 250,000 barrels per day to make up for Mexico’s share.

According to the deal agreed to by the Saudi Arabia-led OPEC and other major oil exporters like Russia and the US, all parties to the agreement will make output cuts worth a cumulative 10 million barrels a day until the end of July, followed by an 8 million barrels per day cut until the end of 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
OPEC Oil exporters Donald Trump Russia Saudi Arabia
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp