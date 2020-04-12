STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SEZs urges government to permit sale of goods in domestic market at discounted import duty

SEZs are treated as a foreign territory in terms of customs laws. They are developed as exclusive export zones.

Published: 12th April 2020 05:43 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Exporters body for special economic zones EPCES on Sunday urged the commerce ministry to allow units to sell goods at discounted import duty rates in the domestic market as the lockdown and cancellation of orders may impact jobs.

Selling of goods by these manufacturing units in the domestic market or outside these zones are treated as imports and therefore the units have to pay full import duty.

"In this crisis time, we have asked the commerce ministry that SEZs may be permitted for sale of their product in the domestic market on the discounted rate of basic customs duty, at least for one year. This will help them to utilize their capacity and required to save their employees and meet break-even," Export Promotion Council for SEZs and EOUs Vice-Chairman Bhuvnesh Seth said.

He said that in the lockdown, the council has also urged for permission to resume work with minimum staff to execute export orders as exporters will lose clients to China or other Asian countries.

Seth said that due to the lockdown and huge cancellation of export orders, "employment retrenchment will be around 50 percent".

He added that liquidity crunch will not allow the zones to pay salaries for April.

The export-oriented units and SEZs are providing direct employment to more than 25 lakh person and has attracted an investment of more than Rs 5.50 lakh crore, he said.

"It has contributed Rs 7.87 lakh crore to India's export basket which is one-third of total national exports," he added.

