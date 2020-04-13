STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allow small shops to open, compensate loss of daily income: FRAI urges Centre amid COVID-19 lockdown

FRAI said that all the capital of these small retailers is tied up in the stocks of unsold products because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Unaware of the risks of COVID-19, people are seen disobeying the government rules by standing closer to one another for buying vegetables at a market near Tambaram camp road

Unaware of the risks of COVID-19, people are seen disobeying the government rules by standing closer to one another for buying vegetables at a market near Tambaram camp road. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Federation of Retailer Association of India (FRAI) on Monday urged the government to let small shops open immediately, as daily income flow of petty retailers has stopped completely since the lockdown, and sought compensation for their income losses.

Claiming to represent four crore micro, small and medium retailers from across the country with membership of 34 retail associations, FRAI said all the capital of these small retailers is tied up in the stocks of unsold products because of the lockdown.

They are now having to dip into small savings to survive in order to purchase food to support their family members. Pleading with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "empathise with the hardships" faced by its members, FRAI President Ram Asre Mishra said they must be allowed to "open their shops immediately".

"We also appeal to the Hon'ble Prime Minister to immediately announce an economic package to compensate the losses of the petty retailers in their daily income under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana," he added.

ALSO READ| COVID-19: DPIIT suggests Home Ministry to permit limited activity in select sectors with safeguards

Mishra wondered "while big grocery shops selling essential commodities are allowed to operate during the lockdown, why should our small shopkeeper brothers, who also sell similar goods of daily public needs, be deprived to earn their livelihood".

FRAI said that the closure of such shops micro, small and medium shops during the current lockdown on account of coronavirus pandemic has completely stopped the daily inflow of the petty retailers' income. The association further said that March to June are the important months for small retailers to earn extra money and save.

Sale of all the products sold from their shops picks up during this period. "Unfortunately, this lockdown has come at the time of the peak months for them and they have already given up the hope to make extra income during the peak season. These poor individuals and their families are now facing certain poverty and survival challenges," it said.

