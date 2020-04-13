STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Auto industry needs low cost products, localisation to stabilise business post coronavirus: Report

The automotive industry accounts for nearly 50 per cent in India's industrial GDP and is one of the biggest employers - both through direct and indirect employment.

Published: 13th April 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Cars, passenger vehicles, car, automobile, vehicles

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The domestic automotive industry will have adopt various measures - like low cost products, increased localisation and automation - to stabilise business in the post COVID-19 situation, according to a report.

In-plant stay of labour, enhanced health and safety practices and investment in digitisation, are some of the steps, the industry will need to follow once the lockdown is lifted, it added. Nomura Research Institute (NRI) Consulting & Solutions India in its report also pitched for stimulus packages to catalyse the restart of the industry.

The automotive industry accounts for nearly 50 per cent in India's industrial GDP and is one of the biggest employers - both through direct and indirect employment. It was already facing the demand slump for over one-and-a-half-year before novel coronavirus hit the world, and subsequently the global economy.

ALSO READ| Domestic passenger vehicle sales plunge 51 per cent in March hit by coronavirus pandemic: SIAM

As the coronavirus is wreaking havoc across the world and posing one of the biggest challenges to humanity, the devastating effect of this crisis on economies is very much visible, with the impact only expected to increase in the coming months, NRI India said in its report.

Product development, procurement, manufacturing, finance, logistics, sales, marketing and after sales are some of the challenges faced at each stage of the value chain, based on the context and configuration of each stage for different players, the report said.

It recommended that product development measures aimed at significant trimming of cost to market for new products, and evolving customer needs, for example, adoption of cosmetic design changes to facilitate ease of surface disinfecting, will be key enablers, along with continued focus on existing clean mobility solutions for stabilising business in the COVID-19 phase.

Push for localisation and ensuring supply continuity along with critical review of inventory policies based on supply hiccups, in-plant stay of labour, enhanced health and safety practices and increase in degree of automation along with investment in digitisation are the few key suggestions in the report.

The report also called for consistency on government policies related to safety, and emissions to avoid undue stress and continuity of business plans along with stimulus packages to catalyse the restart of the industry.

"Evolving product features based on emerging hygiene and disinfection needs, localization, increased degree of automation, digitization and innovations in financing, and a set of economic stimulus by the government are the needs of hour that will see us through this crisis," said Ashim Sharma, Partner & Group Head for Business Performance Improvement (Auto, Engineering & Logistics), NRI Consulting & Solutions.

ALSO READ| COVID-19 lockdown: FADA writes to PM Modi, seeks immediate financial support

"This crisis brings to the fore an opportunity for Indian auto part makers to increase their participation in the global value chain by becoming an alternative to China in the changing geopolitical world order and for this in some cases, a technology acquisition maybe imperative," the report said.

Given the financial distress across the world, the more financially sound players in the country could also acquire firms and technologies in this period and that would help position them as effective alternatives while also furthering the true 'Make in India" spirit, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nomura Research Institute Auto industry Coronavirus COVID 19 Automobile coronavirus Automobile business stabilisation
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp