STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Historic oil output cut set to have little impact amidst COVID-19 hammer blow

While rock-bottom crude oil prices are generally a bonanza for an oil guzzler like India, the impact of the pandemic is likely to wipe out much of the gains.

Published: 13th April 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

India’s fuel marketing sector is largely dominated by three state-run oil marketing firms: IndianOil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The world’s oil exporters have managed to hammer out a historic output cut deal over the weekend after diving crude rates forced Saudi Arabia and Russia to set aside a bruising price war. But, viruses aren't so easily cowed. 

Oil market experts say that as large and unprecedented as the 9.7 million barrels per day (mbpd) cut is, it pales in significance to the demand destruction wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns to contain its spread have choked off mass transport and industrial activity across the world. 

Even though oil producers not part of the Saudi Arabia-Russia led OPEC+, like the US, have agreed to make voluntary cuts, this is unlikely to make up for the drastic fall in demand. India's 21-day lockdown, for instance, has already resulted in domestic transportation fuel demand falling by over 60 per cent so far in April. 

"... no voluntary cuts could be large enough to offset the 19 mbpd average April-May (global) demand loss due to the coronavirus," Goldman Sachs analysts observed in a research note. 

Brent crude trends on Monday reflect the market's lack of enthusiasm for the cut, with demand concerns wiping out all gains from a brief early spike after the deal's announcement to over $32 per barrel. As of 6 pm IST, Brent was see-sawing between the $30-31 range it has maintained over the past week, down by a whopping 56 per cent from its peak of $71.75 on January 8 this year. 

Warren Patterson, Head of Commodities Strategy at ING, believes that Brent prices are likely to average at just $25 per barrel between April-June this year. While a potential demand recovery during the latter half of 2020 may bring prices up to $50 a barrel by the end of 2020, it depends on how long the pandemic and the resultant lockdowns last, he noted. 

"If travel restrictions and country lockdowns continue into the second half of 2020, this would likely slow the demand recovery expected for the latter part of this year," he said. 

Little gain for India 

While rock-bottom crude oil prices are generally a bonanza for an oil guzzler like India, which imports nearly 80 per cent of its requirement, the impact of the pandemic is likely to wipe out much of these gains. 

The 50 per cent fall in crude rates since January only led to a 10 per cent cut in retail fuel rates in India, as companies have sought to factor in the Centre's Rs 3 per litre excise duty hike. But, with retail demand tanking over 60 per cent during the lockdown, the government's collections from the duty hike are likely to be limited. 

According to Edelweiss Securities, compared to the 1.1 per cent boost to GDP India received from falling crude prices in 2014-16, the current plunge is likely to offer a "tailwind" of just 0.1-0.2 per cent of GDP. State-owned blue-chip oil marketing firms (OMCs) are also set to take a beating due to abysmal sales combined with high inventory losses, while low oil prices are expected to impact oil producers like ONGC and Oil India worse. 

Kotak Securities analysts say that OMCs' EBITDA is already set to slip deep into the red during the quarter ended March 31, with EBITDA losses of Rs 1,320 crore for BPCL, Rs 610 crore for IOCL and Rs 62 crore for HPCL in the quarter. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus coronavirus oil price COVID lockdown Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp