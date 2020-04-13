STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
How to get EMI finance for healthcare expenses, 100% online

The cost of out-of-pocket healthcare expenses can be prohibitively high. For instance, an angioplasty can cost you about Rs.1-3.5 lakh and a kidney transplant can cost you about Rs.4 lakh.

Thus, in an emergency, you may find yourself looking for medical financing options. A hassle-free solution here is to avail the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card offering up to Rs. 4 lakh as financing. With it, you can convert your healthcare expenses into pocket-friendly EMIs across 5500+ partners across 1000+ cities. That’s not all! Being an all-digital card, the health card gets activated in just 5 minutes.

Here’s how you can avail the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card online from wherever you are.

Get your Digital Health EMI Network Card now by applying online

You can get the Digital Health EMI Network Card within minutes by following these simple steps:

  1. Apply online and enter your mobile number
  2. Enter the OTP received to proceed
  3. Check your pre-approved Digital Health EMI Network Card offer
  4. Pay a one-time fee of Rs. 707
  5. After payment completion, your digital card is instantly activated

The other way to apply for health card directly at your nearest partner store or a partner hospital or clinic, such as Apollo Hospitals, Ruby Hall Clinic or Columbia Asia Hospitals or any other hospital/clinic or medical centre that is a part of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network.

Get quality treatment on easy EMIs

Once you obtain the Digital Health EMI Network Card, you get a unique customer identification number that you can use to avail treatment at select lifecare finance counters, including multi-specialty hospitals (MSH), Non-MSH and diagnostic centres.

The treatments you can get on EMI span from vascular surgery to bariatric and metabolic surgeries and eye care treatments. In fact, you can get access to over 5500+ partner hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and pharmacies in more than 1,000 cities across India.

Once you avail the treatment(s), you can convert your medical expenses into easy EMIs, that are split over a tenor of up to 24 months.

Get a loan of up to Rs.4 lakh in moments

Through the Digital Health EMI Network Card, Bajaj Finserv offers healthcare financing in mere moments, tailored to your profile. You benefit from:

  • EMI financing of up to Rs.4 lakh
  • Easy repayment in instalments for up to 24 months
  • Instant approval
  • Zero-paperwork process
  • Financing for hospital, pharmacy, clinic bills
  • Applicable for you and your family’s treatments
  • Complimentary Personal Accident Cover of Rs.1 lakh

By getting the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card, you can focus on getting the right treatment from all the partner hospitals and medical centres and have one less thing to worry about.

Among the many health care financing options available, Bajaj Finserv’s Digital Health EMI Network Card is unique as it is solely targeted towards making medical costs easy to bear. So, check your pre-approved EMI finance offer and activate your card in an instant.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Bajaj Finserv. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

