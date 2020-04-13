STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata Motors launches online platform for passenger vehicle sales amid COVID-19 lockdown

The company said that customers can pay booking amount online, post which order confirmation will be sent by e-mail and they would be guided on the step-by-step buying journey.

Published: 13th April 2020 02:53 PM

Tata Motors

Tata Motors (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Monday launched its online sales platform 'Click to Drive' offering end-to-end full digital sales experience enabling customers to buy its passenger vehicles with a click of a button.

This platform has been integrated with all Tata Motors dealers from more than 750 outlets across the country and will also offer vehicle home delivery for customers at a later date, the company said in a statement.

Customers can register through the 'Click to Drive' website and select a product of choice from the Tata Motors' passenger vehicle portfolio with the assistance of a video brochure that helps customers discover each car and its features, it added.

Once a vehicle is selected, customer can then select the nearest or preferred dealer from any of the company's over 750 outlets across the country, for either home delivery or click and collect at dealership, at a later date.

The company said that customers can pay booking amount online, post which order confirmation will be sent by e-mail and they would be guided on the step-by-step buying journey by the Tata Motors call centre and a sales consultant from their preferred dealership.

It said that customers can also avail of financing and exchange services, details on price quotes and offers on the Tata Motors product range online. The entire sales process is completed virtually using online communication tools such as e-mails, WhatsApp and video calls, it added.

