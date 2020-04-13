Tata Power supplies 1.2 lakh face masks under 'Dhaaga' initiative amid coronavirus lockdown

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tata Power on Monday said it has provided over 1.2 lakh homemade cloth masks, through its 'Dhaaga' initiative, to the vulnerable section of local and migrant population across Maharahstra, Jharkhand and Odisha.

'Dhaaga' is a woman-based micro-enterprise initiative in which women members are trained as artisans in readymade garments manufacturing and traditional handicrafts.

"Dhaaga women members from Pune's Mulshi and Maval region, Trombay, Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar extended their support to the communities in need around their vicinity by distributing facemasks to the community members and migrant workforce in the area. They have supplied more than 1.2 lakh masks so far in these states," the company said in a statement.

It said that Amazon has also approached these enterprising women to supply cloth masks. The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country is on the rise with over 9,100 confirmed cases and death toll increasing to more than 300.