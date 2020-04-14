STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

42 per cent Indians have increased use of digital payments during COVID-19 lockdown: Report

E-commerce platforms, especially the ones delivering groceries have also seen a massive spike in orders for essential goods in the last three weeks with some reporting five times demand.

Published: 14th April 2020 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Online payment, online shopping, online

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The nationwide lockdown has benefited digital payment platforms as 42 per cent Indians have increased the use of digital means for payments in the last three weeks, a report said. Buying essentials and mobile recharges are top use cases for digital payments, according to a survey of 42,000 respondents done by consultancy firm Local Circles.

It said that Paytm and Google Pay are among the top digital payment apps being used by consumers. Many retail stores and local general stores have been reporting a major rush and spike in order because of the lockdown and as people purchase and stock essentials for use during this period, it said.

E-commerce platforms, especially the ones delivering groceries have also seen a massive spike in orders for essential goods in the last three weeks with some reporting five times demand.

For both retail stores and e-commerce orders, what is common is that many of the consumers are now making their payments via digital payment mechanisms and taking contactless delivery of goods where possible.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has been urging Indians to use more digital payment methods, so that people do not step out even to go to the ATM, reduce social contact and curb the spread of coronavirus.

"When consumers were asked what digital payment app have they been using the most in the last three weeks, since the coronavirus outbreak, 33 per cent said Paytm, 14 per cent Google Pay, 4 per cent PhonePe, 10 per cent Amazon Pay, 6 per cent BHIM while 33 per cent used other apps," it said.

It said that the lockdown also brought many first-time users who were not very tech savvy closer to the digital payments' ecosystem as they had a need to make digital payments for essentials. "When it came to use debit/credit cards in the last three weeks, 54 per cent of respondents said they have been using Visa, while 30 per cent Mastercard and 12 per cent Rupay card," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NPCI Digital payment Local Circles Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp