STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PM Modi urges employers not to resort to layoffs amid coronavirus lockdown; makes seven-point appeal

He concluded his address to the nation, which went on predictable lines, with '7 Mantras' as India is manoeuvering a difficult phase where it has to choose between life and livelihood.

Published: 14th April 2020 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi addresses nation

PM Narendra Modi addresses nation. (Photo| ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Announcing the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged companies not to resort to layoffs of employees amid the lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

He concluded his address to the nation, which went on predictable lines, with '7 Mantras' as India is manoeuvering a difficult phase where it has to choose between life and livelihood. Firstly, the Prime Minister advised, o take special care of the elderly, especially those with pre-existing illnesses.

ALSO READ| Formal sector backs COVID-19 lockdown extension call; seeks stimulus package to rebuild economy

Secondly, he asked for strict adherance to social distancing norms that have been so far effective in combating coronavirus. Next he asked to follow the guidelines given by the Ayush Department. Fourthly, he appealed to every citizen to download and use the Aarogya Setu App. This app has been developed especially to track coronavirus cases.

Fifthly, he also appealed to the people to help the poor and needy especially by providing food and protective gear such as face masks. Sixthly, Modi asked employers to have compassion at this time of crisis and not to resort to layoffs of their employees. Seventhly, he asked showing of respect to health workers fighting coronavirus in the forefront.

Modi asserted that saving human lives is more important than acknowledging its economic consequences. However, to make the impact bearable, Modi urged all to feed the hungry, look after the ailing and old and appealed to employers against pay cuts or layoffs during this "difficult time".

ALSO READ| Exporters urge govt to implement DPIIT tips to resume limited economic activities

The total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India climbed to 10,363, with 1,211 new cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Narendra Modi Coronavirus employees Lockdown layoffs Aarogya Setu App
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp