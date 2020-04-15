BMW Group India pledges Rs 3 crore for battle against coronavirus

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BMW Group India on Wednesday pledged Rs 3 crore for the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The company said that it has partnered with government and non-government organisations for on-ground implementation in Delhi-NCR and Chennai.

It will also participate in setting up an isolation ward for COVID-19 patients at the government hospital in Chengalpattu, near its Chennai plant, BMW Group India said in a statement.

Further, critical care equipment and services will be provided for medical facilities in Delhi-NCR and Chennai, while personal protection equipment will be provided for frontline medical personnel and law enforcement agencies in the two locations, it added.

"The coronavirus pandemic presents a mammoth challenge to public health, industry, economy and business. Responsible action and sincere efforts are immensely crucial for minimising impact on human life, providing immediate relief to the underprivileged and reinforcing those engaged at the frontline of this crisis," BMW Group India President and CEO Rudratej Singh said.

Stating that the need of the hour is to flatten the curve of coronavirus infections, and ensure social distancing, he said,"It is a top priority and responsibility that we are taking very seriously. The resolve and commitment of our employees and dealer partners across India to fight this unprecedented threat to mankind is strong and undeterred. We will remain resilient and responsive."

Employees of BMW Group India, BMW Group Plant Chennai and BMW India Financial Services voluntarily contributed towards the cause, the company said. It said that work-from-home has been implemented across BMW Group offices in India.

Local production at BMW Group Plant Chennai has been stopped till May 3, 2020 following the extension of the lockdown although essential services such as security, facility management and health centre continue to operate.

Across the BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad dealerships in India, staff are working from home to offer services to customers, it said adding aftersales and breakdown services staff are operating as per the local government directives and are functional with limitations.

All showrooms are presently closed and will reopen as per government advisory.