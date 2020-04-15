STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19 lockdown: Centre permits resumption of certain industries in rural areas from April 20

These establishments will have to make arrangements for stay of workers within their premises as far as possible or in the adjacent buildings.

Published: 15th April 2020 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited

Representational image (Photo| Special arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday announced resumption of manufacturing activities in rural areas with certain conditions, from April 20, as it looks to revive the economic activities battered by the lockdown to contain Covid-19.

However, according to an order of the home ministry, these relaxations will not apply in containment zones which are demarcated by states, union territories and distinct administrations. Both government and private industries and industrial establishments "operating in rural areas, i.e. outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities" will be allowed to operate, it said.

Activities which are allowed to operate include manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in special economic zones (SEZs) and export oriented units (EOUs) , industrial estate, and industrial townships.

These establishments will have to make arrangements for stay of workers within their premises as far as possible or in the adjacent buildings. The transportation of workers to workplace would also have to be arranged by the employers in dedicated transport by ensuring social distancing.

Further, all industrial and commercial establishments, work places, and offices would put in place arrangements for implementation of specified standard operating protocol, before starting their functioning.

According to the listed protocol, the units will have to disinfect all areas such as entrance gate, office, cafeteria, canteens, meeting room, conference halls, building, equipment, lifts, washroom, toilet, walls and other surfaces completely by using a user-friendly disinfectant.

"For workers coming from outside, special transportation facility will be arranged without any dependency on the public transport system and those vehicles should be allowed to work only with 30-40 per cent passenger capacity," it said adding all vehicles and machinery entering the premise should be disinfected by spray mandatorily.

The protocol also includes mandatory thermal screening of everyone entering and exiting the workplace, medical insurance for the workers to be made mandatorily, provision of hand wash, sanitiser, preferably with touch free mechanism.

Other measures to be adopted are implementing a gap of one hour between shifts, staggered lunch breaks, social distancing, discouraging large gathering of meetings of 10 or more people, seating with at least six feet distance from others on job sites and in gatherings, meeting and training sessions, strict ban on gutkha, tobacco, and spitting, total ban on non-essential visitors at sites,among others.

Besides, the units will have to identify hospitals and clinics nearby which are authorised to treat coronavirus patients and that list should be available at workplace all the times. Further, it said manufacturing units of essential goods including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates are also allowed to operate.

Food processing industries in rural areas, that are outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, production units which require continuous process and their supply chain, manufacturing of IT hardware, coal production, mines and minerals production, their transportation, supply of explosives and activities incidental to mining operations are also allowed.

Manufacturing units of packaging materials, jute industries with staggered shifts and social distancing, and brick kilns in rural areas are also allowed.

"Before operating these relaxations, states, UTs, district administration shall ensure that all preparatory arrangements with regard to social distancing in offices, workplaces, factories, and establishments, as also other sectoral requirements are in place," it said.

"All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or ecommerce companies should be allowed to operate, ensuring strict social distancing without any restriction on their timing of opening and closure," it added.

It said that vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions. These decisions follow the commerce and industry ministry's recommendations to the home ministry for partial resumption of economic activities in certain sectors.

The lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus was effective from March 25 till April 14, which has now been extended till May 3. Industry and exporters were continuously demanding partial resumption of factories with limited workforce so that they can fulfil their order obligations and pay wages to workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Export oriented units SEZs Economic zones lockdown Coronavirus COVID 19 EOUs lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp