STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Economic growth may slip into negative in Q1: Ex-RBI governor C Rangarajan on lockdown extension

Rangarajan said though there may be negative growth in the GDP during the first quarter, if the situation recovers during the next three quarters, the growth rate may be closer to 3.5 percent.

Published: 15th April 2020 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan

Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Predicting that the growth rate in the first quarter of the current fiscal may slip into negative, former RBI governor C Rangarajan on Wednesday expressed the view that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lockdown extension announcement should have included plans to address the issues of migrant labourers and daily wagers.

Rangarajan said though there may be negative growth in the GDP during the first quarter, if the situation recovers during the next three quarters, the growth rate may be closer to 3.5 percent.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

"The most important thing is that the hardship of the lockdown is being borne very severely by the vulnerable sections."

Because of the closure of the factories, the daily wage earner including the migrant labourer has been severely affected, he said.

"Therefore if lockdown is absolutely essential, then I think something must be done to take care of these people who have been thrown out of employment. And therefore this announcement should have been accompanied by an announcement regarding what and how they will take care of these people.

"Immediately in his (Modi) speech or elsewhere we should have seen (measures for labourers and daily wage earners). Even today in the relaxation norms, along with it perhaps some announcements on how the migrant labourer and others will be helped. It is also necessary," Rangarajan told PTI.

The former RBI Governor said the government has gone by medical advice to impose a lockdown and by the same advice they expanded the lockdown also which is essential to combat the coronavirus spread.

The lockdown has brought the economic activity to "halt", he said.

"Perhaps in the first quarter of the year, the GDP growth may even be negative. But that could be made up by the growth in the next three quarters. Some people have estimated the growth rate to be about 2 percent. But I think probably it will be closer to 3.5 per cent for the year as a whole.

But that all depends on how long this virus will continue, he said when asked about the lockdown impact on the economic growth.

He said Direct Cash Transfer system is one of the mechanisms through which the government can help the migrant labourers and at the same providing food and other relief material to them must be the first priority of the dispensation.

Replying to a query, he said the governments spendis expected to go higher than it originally was planned and finding resources to meet the expenditure will be difficult for it.

According to him, the centre needs to go for extra borrowings for which the Reserve Bank of India will have to step in to support the governments fund raise programmes.

The government itself is placed in a situation that it will have to borrow a lot more than what is planned.

In that also the RBI will have to help in some manner in a mutual agreement with the government to provide liquidity to the government, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lockdown extension C Rangarajan RBI Indian economy
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp