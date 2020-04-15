STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FSSAI guidelines ask food business operators to maintain hygiene, safety amid COVID-19 outbreak

In its 14-page 'Food Hygiene and Safety Guidelines for food businesses during coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic', the FSSAI has suggested various measures that need to be taken by the FBOs.

Published: 15th April 2020 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Food regulator FSSAI on Wednesday issued guidelines related to hygiene and safety that food business operators (FBOs) need to follow during the coronavirus disease outbreak.

In its 14-page 'Food Hygiene and Safety Guidelines for food businesses during coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic', the FSSAI has suggested various measures that need to be taken by the FBOs.

"These specific measures, detailed in the document, include maintaining high levels of personal hygiene; excluding COVID-19 infected persons from the operations; practicing social distancing; and appropriate cleaning/sanitisation of the food operations' premises, food contact materials etc," FSSAI said in a statement.

As per the guidelines, food business owners or employers should have a COVID 19 screening protocol in place to screen all personnel entering the premises.

Those with temperature more than 99 degree Fahrenheit and/or flu like symptoms should not be allowed to enter establishments.

Large food businesses have been asked to set up a local emergency response team to handle suspected coronavirus case.

The document is primarily intended for all types of food businesses including food service, transport and retail operations.

The guidance has been developed based on the best practices currently recognized and adopted internationally.

Although there is currently no evidence that food is a likely source or route of transmission of COVID-19 virus, it is important to take all precautions to prevent any possibility of person to person spread of COVID-19 infection during food business operations, the statement said.

The FSSAI said that FBOs are already following various hygienic and sanitary measures as per Schedule IV of Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

"Nevertheless, COVID-19 situation demands implementation of some additional focussed measures mainly to prevent human-to-human spread of the disease in food business operations and also to reduce the likelihood of contamination of various materials in contact with food such as equipment, packaging materials etc," the statement said.

In view of this, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has developed a detailed guidance on specific measures that can be taken by various types of food businesses in addition to those specified under the FSS Act, to prevent spread of COVID-19.

"Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which is caused by a new type of coronavirus, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The disease is transmitted from person to person primarily through close contact with one another, and respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

In the absence of a known cure for the disease, all efforts are towards prevention of the spread of this disease from person to person," FSSAI noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FSSAI Restaurants Restaurants safety
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp