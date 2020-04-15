STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

MSMEs wary of Centre’s order on resumption of operations from April 20, seek aid package

Small and medium entrepreneurs are looking for a financial package to give a leg up to the sector which has been reeling under extreme stress due to the current lockdown.

Published: 15th April 2020 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Leather exports from the Vellore region have taken a hit | FILE PHOTO

By Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUPATHUR: Medium and small entrepreneurs are keeping their fingers crossed in the wake of the Centre’s announcement on partial lifting of the lockdown from 20 April to allow industrial activities as the possibility of immediate resumption looks remote.

Constraints in the supply of raw materials and mobilisation of the workforce are the two major factors worrying the entrepreneurs.

“We cannot get required raw materials immediately to resume operations. Most of the labourers have already left for their hometowns and can’t return at short notice,” observed MV Swamynatthan, president of Vellore District MSME Association.

In a major industrial hub like Ambur, located in Tirupathur district, entrepreneurs do not have access to even ATMs as bank branches and ATM centres were closed down as part of the total lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19.

“We are not able to pay advances to labourers who have been stranded here. No ATM is functioning in Ambur,” said an entrepreneur.

He noted that it was difficult for exporters to resume production as shipping activities had been crippled.

Small and medium entrepreneurs are looking for a financial package to give a leg up to the sector which has been reeling under extreme stress due to the current lockdown.

“We have already been suffering from the impact of GST. Now, the coronavirus pandemic has hit us hard. Several units will have to be closed down due to the stress. What we want the government to do is to come out with a viable financial package that delivers the goods to the sector,” the entrepreneur noted.

Vellore region, consisting of Vellore, Tirupathur and Ranipet districts, has a range of industrial units from leather based industries to coir making, offering employment to nearly 1.20 lakh in about 40,000 MSME units.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MSME Vellore Ambur Covid19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp