STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee slides 17 paise to hit all-time low of 76.44 against US dollar

Forex traders said that firm US dollar index weighed on the local unit with investor sentiments remaining fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak.

Published: 15th April 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee pared early gains and settled for the day 17 paise lower at an all-time low of 76.44 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking weak domestic equities and strengthening of the American currency overseas.

Forex traders said that firm US dollar index weighed on the local unit. Besides, investor sentiments remain fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the domestic as well as global economy.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 76.07, but soon lost ground and finally settled at 76.44, registering a fall of 17 paise over its previous close. During the session, the rupee witnessed high volatility and touched a high of 75.99 and a low of 76.48 against the US dollar.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 76.27 against the greenback. The forex market was closed on April 14 on account of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Domestic bourses were trading on a negative note on Wednesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 295.03 points lower at 30,394.99 and Nifty down by 71.45 points at 8,922.40.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.56 per cent to 99.43.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Rupee INR vs USD US Dollar Rupee value
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp