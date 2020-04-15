STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Will discuss distressed assets fund for real estate sector with SBI: HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh

The fund will work in a similar manner in which the public sector and private sector partnered to invest and rescue Yes Bank.

Published: 15th April 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

HDFC chief Deepak Parekh

HDFC chief Deepak Parekh (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh on Tuesday said he will discuss with State Bank of India for setting up of a distressed assets fund for the real estate sector. The fund will work in a similar manner in which the public sector and private sector partnered to invest and rescue Yes Bank.

ALSO READ| HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh pushes for one-time restructuring of real estate accounts

"It was a joint public-private partnership to ensure that another bank (Yes Bank) doesn't go the IL&FS way. We had to join together and put some money. Similarly, we have to join and try to look for (real estate) stressed fund. I will talk to the SBI chairman and see whether we can come together to put capital and get some overseas player like International Finance Corporation (IFC) to come in and invest in that fund," Parekh told representative of real estate developers via video conferencing organised by real estate developer associations- NAREDCO and CREDAI.

Last year in November, the government had announced to set up a Rs 25,000 crore alternative investment fund - SWAMIH Investment Fund to provide debt financing for the completion of stalled housing projects. The investment manager of the fund is SBICAP Ventures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HDFC International Finance Corporation SBI Deepak Parekh Realty distressed assets
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp