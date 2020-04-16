STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Allow home delivery by all sellers amid COVID-19 lockdown, not e-commerce players: Retailers' body

The Retailers Association of India said that the lockdown extension will facilitate availability of all goods at the doorsteps of customers while supporting economic revival for the country.

Published: 16th April 2020 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

E commerce, online shopping, retail stores

Representational image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Thursday urged government to "strongly consider" allowing all forms of retailers, not just e-commerce players, to operate through home delivery during the extended lockdown period.

While supporting the government's move to extend the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic, RAI said such a move will facilitate availability of all goods at the doorsteps of customers while supporting economic revival for the country.

"We urge the government to strongly consider that all forms of home delivery across retailers be allowed the benefit of doing business via contactless home delivery," the retailers body said in a statement.

ALSO READ| COVID-19 lockdown: Mobiles, TVs, refrigerators to be available on e-retail platforms from April 20

It added that allowing this for all retailers, and not just e-commerce players, will facilitate the availability of all goods at the doorsteps of customers. "This will ensure that there are fewer reasons for the public to step outside of their homes. It will also ensure greater availability of supplies and help conform to the requirement of social distancing," RAI said.

It added that this move will further support the economic revival for the country as well as allow for new avenues of job creation in the market.

On the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday for the extended lockdown, RAI said it brings the focus that the government has on maintaining social distancing while ensuring that consumers get what they want in a safe and contactless manner. "It demonstrates the intent to support the safety of the people while also enabling the movement of goods required to ensure economic activity," RAI said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Retailers Association of India Coronavirus COVID 19 Retailers lockdown Online retail Retail delivery
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp