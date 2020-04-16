STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus: Centre extends date for renewal of health, motor insurance policies upto May 15

Policy holders whose motor insurance, third party insurance or health insurance policies that are due in the lockdown period from March 25 up to May 3 are allowed to make such payments till May 15.

Published: 16th April 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her office during the 20th day of COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her office during the 20th day of COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry on Thursday extended the renewal dates of health and motor insurance policies falling during the nationwide lockdown period till May 15 to ensure continuity. This extension is for policies that are due for renewal between March 25 and May 3.

"With a view to mitigate hardship to policyholders whose health & motor (third party) insurance policies are due for renewal during COVID-19 lockdown, Govt. has issued notification allowing policyholders to make payments on or before 15.05.2020 towards renewal of their policies," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

The finance ministry in two separate notifications said that policy holders whose motor insurance, third party insurance or health insurance policies that are due in the lockdown period from March 25 up to May 3 and who are unable to make payment of their renewal premium on time due to the lockdown are allowed to make such payments till May 15.

The notifications assured policy holders of continuity of motor insurance third party cover as well as health insurance cover and assured that any valid claim during the period will be paid. These notifications have been necessitated as the lockdown period was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till May 3 to check the spread of COVID-19.

The extension was done at the end of 21-day lockdown on April 14. As per the first phase of lockdown, the renewal period was extended till April 21. It is expected that similar extension will be effected for life insurance renewal policy also through a separate notification.

ALSO READ| Income tax refunds worth Rs 4,250 crore issued in a week: CBDT

In case of health insurance, if a policy holder fails to pay the premium by the renewal date he/she gets a certain grace period to pay it. The policy can be renewed by paying the enewal premium during this grace period.

However, during the grace period, the policyholder is not covered and cannot file any claim for any medical or health event/accident/treatment taken during the grace period. Driving a vehicle without a valid third party insurance is a crime and can attract fine under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act.

In case of damage to a third party (somebody else's car or property) or death of a third party (person) during the lapse period, the person would be liable to pay entire compensation on his/her own.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Finance Ministry Insurance premium Coronavirus Insurance lockdown COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp