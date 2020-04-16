STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus: Government readying incentive packages to attract foreign companies exiting China

The suggestions for the package include tax and duty incentives, fast track clearances both at central and state levels with single window clearances where possible, easier availability of land.

Published: 16th April 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Government is putting together a package of incentives to attract factories which are making their way out of China in the post-Coronavirus world.

“We have been brainstorming on this for quite some time and now there is a sense of urgency on the issue as we understand a large number of companies will be relocating out of China to reduce their country risk in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. We want to attract them, especially Japanese firms as there is a stated incentive plan by the Japanese Government to help their companies move out,” said top industry ministry officials.

The Industry ministry has been in talks with finance and commerce ministries to try and develop a package to woo firms planning to exit China. The suggestions for the package include tax and duty incentives, fast track clearances both at central and state levels with single window clearances where possible, easier availability of land. Other proposals include relaxations from a plethora of regulations, especially if the planned factory is in a SEZ.

Japan has promised an assistance package of  $ 2.2 billion to Japanese firms which move out of China. However, most if it is for moving back to Japan, with a smaller portion ear-marked as help to move to other nations. US,  European, Korean and other MNC companies are also believed to be interested in shifting some of their manufacturing out of China given their experience of their supply chain breaking during the pandemic. Experts say these firms wish to spread their risks by “not putting all their eggs in China.”

China’s frequent changes in rules, targeting of multinationals, persistent tensions with rivals like Japan and Korea besides a surge in labour wages saw some MNCs slowly moving out of the Asian power about 5 years ago. This move gained a new momentum after US President Donald Trump targeted China with higher tariffs. The latest trigger has been the Coronavirus pandemic which saw many firms and nations deciding to spread risks by broad-basing their supply sources. 

“We will of course be in competition with rivals like Vietnam, so what we offer to attract business will count in the final decision making,” said Prof Biswajit Dhar of JNU and former Head, Centre for WTO Studies, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

A plan to encourage domestic manufacturing has been in the offing for quite some time, and successive budgets have done some amount of  duty re-jig to make it attractive for part of global  manufacturing, especially of electronics and mobiles, to shift to India.

Officials said mobile handsets bought by government departments and defence forces will compulsorily require indigenous manufacturing in the future as part of `buy Indian’ rules being brought in.

Officials said they believed several telecom and mobile manufacturers including Wistron Corp, one of Apple’s largest manufacturing partners have decided to shift significant capacity out of China. “Many of these firms have bases in India, so it would be easier for us to help them relocate here,” they said.

However, the move will not mean everything these firms make or require will be made in India. “What these firms are looking at is decreasing their country risk, so they will still work on a global scale and have factories all over the world including in India,” explained  Dhar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China Coronavirus COVID19 lockdown Pandemic
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp