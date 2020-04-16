STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus lockdown: Vodafone Idea adds network capacity to support rising data demand in Delhi-NCR

With this, Vodafone Idea is geared to handle the increase in demand from customers who are confined within their homes.

Published: 16th April 2020 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday said it has added network capacity to cater to the rising demand for data in Delhi-NCR, amid the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Vodafone Idea has further enhanced network capacity in the circle by deploying the most efficient 900 MHz spectrum band on 2300 4G sites," the company said in a statement. The sites upgraded will facilitate better indoor network experience and enhance network speed in Delhi-NCR. "These recent network augmentation efforts are being undertaken to support the growing data demand during the national lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic," the company said.

With this, Vodafone Idea is geared to handle the increase in demand from customers who are confined within their homes, heavily dependent on network connectivity to work, study, access essential services online, stay informed and entertained, it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3.

Fresh guidelines were issued by the government on Wednesday for enforcing the second phase of the lockdown, which is aimed to contain the spread of the pandemic that has so far killed over 414 people and infected over 12,380 in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vodafone Idea Coronavirus lockdown COVID 19 Telecom lockdown Vodafone Delhi Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp