E-com firms await clarification on ‘essential’ and ‘non-essential’ items

Sesa sen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: E-commerce firms have got a breather from restrictions to deliver only essential goods as the Centre on Wednesday allowed them to become fully operational from April 20. These firms, however, are awaiting clarification on ‘essential’ and ‘non-essential’ items before they could ramp up efforts to expand services to cater to the demand.

“Even as movement of goods is no longer restricted, there is lack of clarity on the operations of third-party sellers who don’t sell essentials. What is non-essential for you may be essential for others. We have sought clarification on this,” said an official of a top e-commerce firm.

E-tailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and Paytm Mall have initiated talks with the state and district administrations on the implementation of the new guidelines that permits e-commerce marketplaces to function while maintaining a greater vigil in Covid-19 hotspots. The latest guidelines, which is applicable till May 3, has no such classification of essential and non-essential goods, implying that e-tailers could sell all products to homebound consumers. “The resumption of economic activity is a welcome step that will depend on unhindered availability of labour that is critical to deliver essential products to people,” said Amazon India.

Flipkart is also collaborating with kirana stores. “We will continue to contribute in this battle by bringing products that consumers need at their doorsteps in addition to ensuring that the supply chain is safe,” said a spokesperson.

Paytm Mall and Snapdeal are also making provisions to go all live with all their categories. “The decision has come at a very crucial time. We are in talks with brands and merchant partners as we are seeing a pent-up demand for non-essential items like stationary and small gadgets like mobile chargers,” said Srinivas Mothey, senior vice-president, Paytm Mall.