STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

E-com firms await clarification on ‘essential’ and ‘non-essential’ items

Paytm Mall and Snapdeal are also making provisions to go all live with all their categories.

Published: 16th April 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

online shopping, debit card, credit card, shopping

For representational purposes.

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: E-commerce firms have got a breather from restrictions to deliver only essential goods as the Centre on Wednesday allowed them to become fully operational from April 20. These firms, however, are awaiting clarification on ‘essential’ and ‘non-essential’ items before they could ramp up efforts to expand services to cater to the demand.

“Even as movement of goods is no longer restricted, there is lack of clarity on the operations of third-party sellers who don’t sell essentials. What is non-essential for you may be essential for others. We have sought clarification on this,” said an official of a top e-commerce firm.

E-tailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and Paytm Mall have initiated talks with the state and district administrations on the implementation of the new guidelines that permits e-commerce marketplaces to function while maintaining a greater vigil in Covid-19 hotspots. The latest guidelines, which is applicable till May 3, has no such classification of essential and non-essential goods, implying that e-tailers could sell all products to homebound consumers. “The resumption of economic activity is a welcome step that will depend on unhindered availability of labour that is critical to deliver essential products to people,” said Amazon India.

Flipkart is also collaborating with kirana stores. “We will continue to contribute in this battle by bringing products that consumers need at their doorsteps in addition to ensuring that the supply chain is safe,” said a spokesperson.

Paytm Mall and Snapdeal are also making provisions to go all live with all their categories. “The decision has come at a very crucial time. We are in talks with brands and merchant partners as we are seeing a pent-up demand for non-essential items like stationary and small gadgets like mobile chargers,” said Srinivas Mothey, senior vice-president, Paytm Mall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp