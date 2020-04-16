STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toyota Kirloskar comes up with manual for resuming operations post COVID-19 lockdown

The maker of Innova and Fortuner said that with possibility of manufacturing operations commencing from April 20, it has devised a comprehensive 'restart manual' as a guide for industries.

Toyota

Toyota logo (File Photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DDELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it has come up with a manual of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for industries to follow post the withdrawal of nationwide lockdown in the country.

The maker of Innova and Fortuner said that with possibility of manufacturing operations commencing from April 20, it has devised a comprehensive 'restart manual' as a guide for industries to follow post the withdrawal of the nationwide lockdown.

With an intent to support the manufacturing sector, TKM management had put together a team of cross functional experts to go into the minutest details of various operations and create an SOP that would ensure the safest possible restart to manufacturing by securing the workers from any health hazards, the company said in a statement.

This manual is in consonance with the broad government guidelines that have been issued and will be used by TKM, its suppliers and has also been shared as a reference document with all Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) members, it added.

TKM said that the company also intends to share it with wider segment of industry through industry association platforms like CII. "We need to safeguard business continuity and economic recovery as well by ensuring 'safety and health first' approach. In this perspective, this 'restart manual' is prepared not only for our use but also for the benefit of government, industries and stakeholders," TKM Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura said.

He added that after the pandemic, the industry will witness a new normal and change will be inevitable. "We need to stop jobs that do not fit the needs, change procedures or the way we work and continue to navigate in these turbulent times," Yoshimura noted.

Appreciating the manual, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) President Deepak Jain said the safety measures to be adopted at each function are indeed very well described and explained through appropriate graphics. "We are confident that this manual would be of immense value to all ACMA members in ensuring that we have a safe, secure and sustainable restart post the lockdown," he added.

Coronavirus
