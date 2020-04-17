STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Availability of labour to be major challenge amid extended COVID-19 lockdown: SIAM

SIAM chief Rajan Wadhera said that the industry is preparing to commence operations with detailed safety protocols in place.

Published: 17th April 2020 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Automobile, Car manufacturer

Representational image. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Auto industry body SIAM on Friday said that availability of labour and ensuring a fully operational supply chain will be some of the major challenges for partial resumption of economic activity from April 20.

Despite various challenges, including closure of the sales network, the industry is preparing to commence operations with detailed safety protocols in place, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Rajan Wadhera said in a statement.

His comments were in response to the recent guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for containment of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and partial opening of economic activities. "Many of our member original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) who are operating in rural areas outside municipal limits and those who are operating in industrial estates and industrial townships are in touch with the respective state/district administrations to explore how they can restart their operations from April 20," Wadhera said.

ALSO READ| Bajaj Auto proposes 10 per cent pay cut for staff during COVID-19 lockdown

Availability of labour and ensuring a fully operational supply chain would be major challenges which needs to be addressed by the individual companies before any decision is taken to open up, he added.

Wadhera noted that continued closure at dealerships would be another key challenge. "The industry in the meanwhile is getting fully prepared with detailed protocols for opening up which will ensure safety through social distancing at the workplace and factories," he said.

He added that SIAM has also prepared a recommended protocol based on inputs from its member original equipment manufacturer (OEMs). On Wednesday, the ministry of home affairs came out with detailed guidelines for partial resumption of economic activity from April 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SIAM Coronavirus COVID 19 Automobile lockdown Automobile sector labour
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp